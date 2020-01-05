Stunning hotel where ‘Game of Thrones’ was filmed up for sale

A stone-walled mini-hotel where Game of Thrones was filmed in Croatia is up for sale for £1.5 million.

The stunning tourist property is located next to the iconic Lovrijenac fortress in Dubrovnik, part of King’s Landing in the series.

The hotel boasts six furnished studio apartments that the owner can rent out.

The property overlooks a pier where the pivotal Stark farewell scene in the final episode – where John Snow says goodbye to Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark and sets sail for the North – was filmed.

Read More: ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Andrew Dunbar dies

The rooms feature exposed wooden beams and bright, wide windows.

It is on the market for €1.8 million (around £1.53 million).

Read More: ‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Mexico

Comments

comments