Sub-inspector among 12 bitten by rabid dog in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has failed to eliminate stray dogs as 12 more people were bitten by a rabid dog in Karachi’s FC area, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, 12 people including sub-inspector were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for vaccination, but doctors refused to administer the Anti-Rabies Vaccine due to the non-availability of ARV.

کراچی میں آوارہ کتے شہریوں کیلئے وبال جان کراچی میں آوارہ کتے شہریوں کیلئے وبال جان۔۔۔۔ ایف سی ایریا وسطی مسجد کے قریب میں پاگل کتے نے سب انسپکٹر سمیت بارہ افراد کو کاٹ لیا رینجرز اور پولیس علاقے میں پہنچ گئی،پاگل کتے کی تلاش شروع.#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, October 14, 2019

The hospital administration has asked dog bite patients to bring Anti-Rabies Vaccine with them as the Sindh government has not provided ARV to the hospital.

“At least 23 dog-bite patients were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital today (Monday),” said Dr Jahanzeb, RMO (Resident Medical Officer) Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Moreover, it was also learnt that the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is facing the nonavailability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) from the last 8 years.

On the other hand, citizens of the FC area have restricted to their homes as fear, while city administration was seen no were.

Rangers personnel has been tasked to kill the rabid dog in the area and search for dog is underway.

It may be noted that cases of dog bites are increasing in Sindh, as last week, three of the cases were also reported in Shikarpur.

Earlier on September 17, a minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana.

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office. His mother said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

