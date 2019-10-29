Subhan Awan wins hearts by helping model after her shoe broke on ramp

Pakistani model Subhan Awan has won hearts after his rescue act when he helped a female model whose shoe broke during a ramp walk for a fashion show.

Model Kesha Siddique had an unfortunate moment on the runway but luckily Awan was by her side. He bent down to fix Kesha’s shoes but couldn’t so he took off her heels.

Awan then picked up both for her and she continued the ramp walk barefoot, meanwhile, the audience present at the fashion show applauded the gesture.

The video went viral on the internet and people have been showering love on the model for being a gentleman.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared his thoughts about the incident.

“Respecting women because that’s what our society is all about,” he wrote. “Hats off to the beautiful and confident Kesha Siddique for continuing her walk barefoot.”

Not only Awan, but Fawad Khan also warmed our hearts when he showed up to support his wife Sadaf’s show. He was also spotted making videos as the models donned the designer’s collection.

Comments

comments