Subsidy worth billions of rupees provided through Ramadan Package: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that subsidy worth billions of rupees had been provided through Ramadan Package to facilitate people, Radio Pakistan reported.

He stated this while talking to several delegations in Lahore. He said that necessary commodities were being made available at low rate at Ramadan bazaars.

The chief minister said that he had paid visit to Ramadan Bazaars himself and checked the prices and quality of things available for public there.

He said that provincial ministers had been given task to monitor the Ramadan bazaars.

On May 7, Usman Buzdar had visited Ramadan bazaars in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur to monitor the prices of essential items.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar had inspected different stalls and talked to the people who appreciated the provision of daily-use items at subsidized rates.

The chief minister had said that the sole purpose of colossal Ramzan package was to provide relief to the common man and whole government machinery was fully active in this regard.

He had said, “I am personally visiting Ramzan bazaars to review the ground realities and the government has saved a sum of Rs.2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps.” CM Buzdar had said that strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items would be ensured in Ramzan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

