New mechanism of succession certificate issuance begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony to begin implementation on the law pertaining to issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, will be held at the Prime Minister House here tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The new succession law will allow legal heirs to get Succession Certificates & Letters of Administration from NADRA within 15 days without going to court, a spokesperson of the federal Ministry of Law said.

According to spokesperson, the law ministry has completed work over the software in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate this system in a ceremony tomorrow, spokesperson said.

In the current system, issuance of succession certificate required from two to seven years along with compulsory presence of all legal heirs, according to spokesperson.

“Now succession certificate could also be issued in absence of the legal heirs,” the law ministry official said.

The database of NADRA will also connected with the embassies, the new system will save money as well as the time of the courts, the spokesperson said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh Assembly has also recently passed the new succession law that will allow NADRA in the province to issue succession certificates directly to legal heirs.

Comments

comments