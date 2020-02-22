NAWABSHAH: The district authorities Nawabshah on Saturday claimed to have recovered over 2,000 sugar bags during a raid conducted at a godown in Sindh’s district of Nawabshah.

Crackdown against sugar hoarders over directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan continues across the country.

The raid over a godown was carried out in Muhammad Town of Nawabshah under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solangi. The warehouse was sealed after recovery of two thousands sugar bags.

In a separate action against sugar hoarders on Friday, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ujjan raided a godown of a hi-tech mill in Kotri and recovered more than 100,000 sugar sacks.

Read more: PM Khan approves summary to ban sugar exports

The factory owner was identified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connections with the influential persons in the government.

It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasaan is also a partner in the hi-tech mill, whereas, the father of the mill’s owner was a former officer at Sindh’s Works Department in Karachi who had been facing a corruption case registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

