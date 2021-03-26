Punjab govt imposes strict restrictions on sugar-related business

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to impose strict restrictions against those involved in sugar-related business under the sugar supply chain management order 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification under the order was issued after approval from the provincial cabinet, giving powers to cane commissioner and deputy commissioners to act against shortage and hoarding of the commodity.

It said that those having sugar stocks would be bound to inform the deputy commissioners regarding the shortage.

Besides this, the entire sugar supply mechanism would be regulated and no dealer or wholesaler could buy sugar without getting registered. The godowns of the sugar mills and dealers will be registered and only registered dealers will be allowed to sell and purchase the commodity.

Under the new restrictions, only 2.5 metric tonnes of sugar could be stored as stock and for an increased amount, permission would be needed from the concerned deputy commissioner.

It read that the mechanisms implemented would help in eliminating price hikes and hoarding in the sector.

On March 18, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office has decided to summon all personalities nominated in the sugar scandal case after receiving relevant records.

The anti-graft watchdog issued a call-up notice to PSMA chairman Sikandar Muhammad Khan. The accused was asked to appear before NAB investigators along with records on March 25 in Islamabad, sources told ARY News.

Read More: PM Imran Khan wants across the board action in sugar scandal

Sources added that NAB asked to provide details of the subsidy granted on the commodity between 2017 and 2019, as well as sought details of sugar production and its cost during the period of three years.

Moreover, the relevant records of in-house meetings of the mill owners and the report which recommended the federal government to grant subsidy during the three-year period were also sought by the NAB investigators.

