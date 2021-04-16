Govt to set up ‘sugar sale points’ in Lahore  

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure the availability of sugar at the notified rates, the Punjab government on Friday decided to establish over 100 sale points in different areas of Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Lahore district government has decided to establish ‘sugar sale points’ in different localities of the city to ensure the commodity’s sale at Rs85 per kilogram.

The Lahore commissioner has directed the concerned authorities to control the prices of essential items during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that the government would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the masses.

Earlier on April 8, in a bid to provide relief to the masses, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had claimed that the Punjab government was giving Rs15 per kilogram subsidy on sugar.

Talking to ARY News program “The Reporters”, Shahzad Akbar had said that the commodity would be sold at Rs85 per kilogram across the province from tomorrow. He had maintained that the court had asked the government to fix the price of sugar.

The advisor said that the government will ensure that the sale of the essential commodity at the official rate of Rs 85 per kilogram across the province.

