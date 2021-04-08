LAHORE: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday raided the Punjab food department in a matter related to the provision of subsidies of billions of rupees to the sugar mills in sugar import, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, a joint investigation team of NAB Islamabad team, investigating the matter of subsidies to mills for the import of sugar, raided Punjab food department and seized relevant record.

The food department failed to provide the relevant record to the graft-buster body for the last three years, despite asking it several times.

Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Sikandar M. Khan has also appeared before the NAB in the case.

Mr. Khan has provided a relevant record to the NAB, said sources.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (IHC) had directed the authorities concerned to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs80/kg in the holy month of Ramazan.

A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) heard sugar mills petition challenging the government’s order of fixing the ex-mill sugar price at Rs80.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the case.

