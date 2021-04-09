Sugar scandal: NAB Rawalpindi summons Nawaz Sharif’s aide, others

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office has summoned an aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Javed Kayani and others in connection with the ongoing investigation into the sugar scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The vice-chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Javed Kayani was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog Rawalpindi office. Kayani was also among the co-accused in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Moreover, the anti-graft watchdog has also issued call-up notices to the former officer of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Khizar Hayat to appear before investigators on April 14, whereas, the ministry’s ex-cost accountant Muzammil Pasha on April 13.

Read: NAB decides summoning all accused in sugar scandal case

PSMA chairman Sikandar Pasha was directed to appear before the investigators again next week.

According to the NAB, all persons will appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by NAB Rawalpindi Director General (DG) Irfan Mangi on the said dates and questionnaires were also sent to them. The questionnaire sought details of fixing sugar prices in 2017 and which source mandated powers to them to ascertain the local and global prices.

The personalities issued call-up notices have been asked to provide proposal records for the subsidy on sugar from 2017 to 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had acquired relevant records from the Punjab Food Department.

