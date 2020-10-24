Web Analytics
At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

KABUL: A suicide bombing on Saturday at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens, officials said.

A Ministry of Interior spokesman, Tariq Arian, cited security guards as identifying a bomber who detonated explosives in the street outside the Kawsar-e Danish educational centre.

Health Ministry spokesman Saeed Jami said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people transported by ambulance to hospitals. Casualties could rise, he added.

In the same area of Kabul, dozens of students died in an attack on another education centre in 2018, while in May gunmen attacked a maternity ward, killing 24, including mothers and babies.

