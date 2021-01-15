TRIGGER WARNING: Karachi woman dies by ‘suicide’ after falling off bridge

KARACHI: A woman in the metropolis has allegedly died by suicide on Friday as police say she jumped off of a bridge in Sharea Faisal, ARY News reported.

According to the available preliminary reports on the matter the woman who identified as Gul Nazeer Jan, a resident of Karachi’s Umar Colony, was in a disturbed state of mind as the deceased had a history of mental disorders, police say.

However, the investigation into her alleged suicide, more than the statements from the family, has been initiated and police.

READ: Police submit report in Pir Jo Goth minor girl rape, murder case

Separately earlier today, the Police presented so far progress report in eight-year-old girl rape and murder case in Pir Jo Goth city of Sindh’s Khairpur district.

Monika was allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth, earlier this week. DIG Sukkur and SSP Khairpur appeared before the court and presented their report in the case.

According to the report, the police have arrested several people over suspicion and got samples of 124 people for the DNA test.

Chief Justice SHC, Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh ordered the police officials to ensure the presentation of a weekly progress report in the case. It is to be noted that CJ SHC Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh took notice of the incident on January 13 and had summoned the report.

