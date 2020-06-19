21-year-old commits suicide while playing PUBG

A 21-year-old committed suicide in India’s Uttar Pradesh state while playing the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

According to reports in in India media, a 21-year-old man named Shivam, who was living in Kapur district of UP, hanged himself while playing PUBG.

The man, who originally belonged to Gonda district, was an IT graduate who traveled to Kanpur to look for a job and was living at her grandmother’s house when he too the drastic step.

Family members of the deceased claimed that he was PUBG addict and used to play the popular online game for hours on his smartphone.

They claimed that he was playing PUBG in his room so they never knew when he hanged himself from the ceiling fan after which they called police.

Post-mortem report confirmed that Shivam died of suicide.

PUBG is one of the most popular online games with billions of downloads and a huge fan base. Unhealthy practices by gamers and addiction has led to some deaths in the past too.

Earlier this month, a teenage boy allegedly died of cardiac arrest while playing PUBG on his smartphone for six hours at a stretch, as he became unresponsive after shouting ‘blast it, blast it”.

Last Month, in a similar incident, a 16-year-old lost his life in India while playing the game. Family members claimed that he too was shouting before collapsing on the floor.

