KARACHI: City’s Sukhan police on Friday claimed to have rounded up a most-wanted drug-peddler woman in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman identified as Sharifa alias Aalia was taken into custody by Sukhan police and two kg of hashish was also recovered from her custody.

The woman was involved in supplying narcotics through her racket of women in various parts of the city, the police said and added that Sharifa was jailed several times in different cases.

The case has been registered against the woman.

Earlier this year, a four-member racket involved in supplying ice drug to students had been arrested by police officials during a raid conducted near Tipu Sultan road in Karachi.

The raid conducted by the officials of Ferozabad police station where they had seized a huge quantity of ice powder from the possession of the arrested persons besides confiscating anti-dote, heroin and charas.

Police officials had said the men were identified as Gul Ameer, Sadam Hussain, Naim and Hazrat Gul.

