Three women among eight suspects held for drug peddling in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested as many as eight suspects, including three women, on charges of drug peddling and car theft, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent Police South said that the suspects, during initial investigations, confessed that they sold ice (crystal meth) in dance parties held in posh areas of the metropolis Karachi. He said that they were also involved in vehicle snatching and added that their network was also working in Balochistan.

The police officer said that the suspects sold a small car at Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 to their accomplices and added that the gang had private jails in Balochistan.

The SSP further said that a suspect, Shahrukh, and his wife Nadia were also involved in vehicle theft. The police officer said that narcotics, weapons and five stolen vehicles were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Read More: Rangers arrest two drug peddlers in Karach

Earlier on July 20, Rangers personnel had arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid in Saudabad area of Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson had said that two accused persons including Aslam alias Lahoti and Ahmed Khan were arrested who are allegedly involved in narcotics’ selling. The security officials also recovered narcotics from the possession of the arrested men.

