SHC declares Sukkur Chambers of Commerce building illegal

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur on Saturday has ordered to vacate the Chamber of Commerce and Industries office by terming it as illegal, ARY News reported.

The building of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) located at the Minar Road has been declared illegal by the SHC Circuit Bench.

The concerned authorities have been ordered to vacate the building.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench had ordered to immediately demolish commercial structures built on the irrigation land in the city.

Observing that the Sindh government had earlier gained the time to launch the operation, the SHC ordered to immediately remove the commercial structure and gave a month-time for removal of residential structures from the lands after proper arrangments for the affectees.

