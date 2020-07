ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC), Asim Saleem Bajwa, said on Saturday that Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will bring a socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, he said that after completion of 306-kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), the CPEC Eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) will also be completed.

“306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) approved in ECNEC on BOT basis will contribute to the construction boom, socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh,” he added.

306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway(M-6)approved in ECNEC on BOT basis(preferred fin model),will contribute to construction boom,socio-economic revolution for interior Sind,Complete Psr-Kci Eastern Route,also link East Balochistan to entire Motorway network #pakistanmakingprogress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 18, 2020

Asim Bajwa further said that the project would also connect East Balochistan to entire Motorway network.

Earlier on Thursday, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved various projects worth Rs289 billion, including Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, in a Tweet, said that the ECNEC meeting approved four mega projects worth Rs 289 billion.

Read More: Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway among Rs289bn projects approved

The projects approved in the meeting included Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of M 8, Swat Expressway Chakdara to Fatehpur section and addition of linkage of Khyber agency to khyber pass economic corridor, said Asad Umar in a Tweet.

