56 more coronavirus patients recover at Sukkur quarantine

SUKKUR: Another 56 people kept in an isolated quarantine facility in Sukkur have recovered from the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Transport Minister and focal person to CM Murad on coronavirus for Sukkur Awais Qadir confirmed that 56 more people were declared fit and healthy.

Awais Qadir in his statement said the recovered people including women will be transported to their homes today.

He said the people were tested again after completion of 14 days time period of quarantine and were tested negative.

The pilgrims, all Pakistani nationals, were suspected to have contracted the virus after they underwent screening. They were transported to the centre set up in Sukkur’s Labour Colony in 40 buses.

Doctors and paramedics at the centre kept them under round-the-clock observation and provided them treatment while the local administration and volunteers looked after them by providing food and other essential commodities during their stay at the quarantine centre.

It must be noted that the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 4,322, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 248 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 63.

According to the breakup of province-wise cases, Punjab tops the list with 2171 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1036 coronavirus cases so far.

560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan and 28 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

