Another 122 people recover health in Sukkur quarantine facility

SUKKUR: Another 122 people kept in isolated quarantine facility in Sukkur on Tuesday were declared fit and healthy, said Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar.

Mahesar in his statement said, the recovered people including women will be transported to their homes today.

The commissioner said the people were tested again after completion of 14 days time period of quarantine and were tested negative.

Those who have recovered their health are residents of Sindh’s various areas, he continued.

The pilgrims, all Pakistani nationals, were suspected to have contracted the virus after they underwent screening. They were transported to the centre set up in Sukkur’s Labour Colony in 40 buses.

Doctors and paramedics at the centre kept them under round-the-clock observation and provided them treatment while the local administration and volunteers looked after them by providing food and other essential commodities during their stay at the quarantine centre.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 3,864 whereas, 429patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

