Woman claims SHO, personnel sexually abused her in police van

SUKKUR: A Khairpur woman has claimed Monday that a Station House Officer (SHO) and his subordinates attempted to sexually abuse her when she went to the station to lodge a complaint against the locals in her area harassing her over her riding motorbike, ARY News reported.

I went to the Khora police station to lodge a formal complaint against how the people in my neighborhood harassed me for riding a motorbike for my commute, the proclaimed victim Tehmina Khilji said, adding that it was then that the SHO and his subordinates sexually abused her.

The SHO took me to police mobile where he and his personnel abused me and assaulted me when I resisted their abuse, the woman said staging her protest outside the Sukkur Press Club. She said she went to the station with her friend after a falling out with people.

She said while holding her presser outside the press club that when she did not let them rape her the police officials threaten to frame her in a drugs case.

