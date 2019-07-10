Summon me at your own risk, tweets Maryam Nawaz

Web Analytics
LAHORE: The vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has warned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to call her at its own risk as they can’t hear and bear the truth.

Yesterday, an accountability court had summoned the PML-N leader to appear before it on July 19 in the case of presenting fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

In her tweet, she asked the people, “Should I boycott such body who has proved working only for revenge or appearing before it to separate the lies and truth.”

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved AC to trial Maryam Nawaz for presenting fabricated trust deed in the reference.

“The deed presented by Maryam Nawaz proved fake”, the NAB said in its argument during the hearing of the plea filed by the anti-graft watchdog body.

