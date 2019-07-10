Summon me at your own risk, tweets Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has warned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to call her at its own risk as they can’t hear and bear the truth.

Yesterday, an accountability court had summoned the PML-N leader to appear before it on July 19 in the case of presenting fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

In her tweet, she asked the people, “Should I boycott such body who has proved working only for revenge or appearing before it to separate the lies and truth.”

آپ سے مشورہ چاہتی ہوں کہ مجھے ایک ثابت شدہ انتقام کے سامنے پیش ہونے کا بائیکاٹ کرنا چاہیئے یا پیش ہو کر NAB عدالت میں کھڑے ہو کر دودھ کا دودھ اور پانی کا پانی کر دینا چاہئے ؟ بلانا ہے تو اپنے رسک پر بلانا! میری باتیں نا سن سکو گے نہ سہ سکو گے! یہ نا ہو کہ پھر سر پیٹتے رہ جاؤ! https://t.co/NurkPBhkKi — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 9, 2019

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved AC to trial Maryam Nawaz for presenting fabricated trust deed in the reference.

“The deed presented by Maryam Nawaz proved fake”, the NAB said in its argument during the hearing of the plea filed by the anti-graft watchdog body.

