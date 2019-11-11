I received a lot of love: Sunny Deol on visit to Pakistan’s Kartarpur Gurdwara

Bollywood actor turned politician Sunny Deol said he received a lot of love on his visit to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking to a local channel when he arrived back in India, he said “It was a great occasion. I received a lot of love.”

He termed it as the beginning of peace between India and Pakistan. “This is just the beginning. I hope things remain the same and we all live in love. This is the beginning of peace.”

Sunny Deol added “The people show a lot of love. This is a great initiative. And I hope things will continue like this.”

Sunny concluded “What’s the point of fighting, there should be love only.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The BJP MP was a part of the first official ‘jatha’ who attended the historic event.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended it on the premier’s invitation. Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was present on the occasion.

