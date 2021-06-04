WATCH: ‘Superman’ gets hit by bus while trying to stop it

A man dressed as Superman pretended to stop a bus with his hand in a failed attempt as it hit him with an entire episode captured on camera and shared on social media.

According to details, a comedian in Brazil, Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade, dressed up in a Superman costume and tried to stop a bus using his hand.

The stunt which the comedian shared on his Instagram page showed him dressed head-to-toe in the Superman outfit, holding a matching microphone in one hand.

The premise of the video that featured comedian Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade was that he would show off his strength by halting the moving vehicle with one hand.

In the footage, the comedian was seen standing in the middle of the road as the bus came speeding towards him. Unfortunately, the comedian dressed as Superman miscalculated the time it would take for the vehicle to reach him and was hit by the bus.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

He was thrown ahead due to the impact of the hit and stumbled before he regained balance. Despite things not going as planned, the comedian was not one to accept defeat. Instead, he walked as if unaffected by the collision and even looked at the camera to say, “Now, I’ve seen I really am made of steel”.

The comedian during the video said that he would file a complaint regarding the quality of brakes, however later retracted and said that there was no problem with them.

“I take responsibility for everything. I went to the bus company so that the driver would not be penalized. There was no problem with the brakes.”

