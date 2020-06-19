Web Analytics
Supporting state institutes in difficult times, a responsibility: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan, PIA

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to address the current economic situation of Pakistan’s national flight carrier, PIA, ARY News reported on Friday.

Those attending were briefed on efforts being made by Pakistan International Airlines to streamline their productivity and the changes that have been made and could be made to make the institute better.

Strategies were discussed to keep the institute from falling back on financial difficulties while careful deliberation was also made to uplift the airlines from its current slump.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the meeting said that making state institutions profitable and taking them out of financial doldrums was a responsibility upon the government and all the stakeholders of the institute and the country.

He added that rapid changes were a necessity to make the institute viable and financially stable, he directed concerned authorities to make full use of available resources to get the institute back on track to progress.

