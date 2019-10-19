Supremacy of law to be ensured at all costs: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that supremacy of law will be ensured at all costs, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that every possible step will be taken for safeguarding the life and property of the citizens.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that all necessary measures will be taken for maintaining peace across the province and added that no one will be allowed to violate the law.

Strict and indiscriminate action will be taken against miscreants, the chief minister added. He directed that police should discharge their duties with honestly and wholeheartedly for coping with anti-social elements as maintaining law and order situation for safeguarding the life and property of the people was the top responsibility of the state. CM Buzdar said that miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, high authorities of civil and military and other officials were present in the meeting.

