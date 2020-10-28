Supreme Court acquits murder suspect after 12 years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted a murder suspect, Yaseen, after 12 years by giving him the benefit of doubt, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Muhammad Yaseen has been imprisoned in Okara jail since 2008 over allegedly murdering a citizen after having a minor dispute. He had been pronounced death sentence by a trial court and later it was converted into life imprisonment by the high court.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that a scuffle had occurred at a street late night at around 1.30 am and a citizen was killed due to firing in the incident. The counsel added that seven persons had been nominated in the murder case and all accused were acquitted by different courts.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed remarked that the firing had been lodged by the accused persons who were later acquitted in accordance with the record. He remarked that how could it be ascertained to identify the person in darkness who had opened fire.

Later, the top court acquitted Muhammad Yaseen by giving him benefit of doubt.

