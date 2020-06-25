ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and co-accused in a graft case, ARY News reported.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam put off the hearing for an indefinite period.

Advocate Qalb-e-Hassan informed the bench that the Punjab Assembly opposition leader’s lawyer is indisposed, therefore, he could not show up before the bench and requested it to adjourn the case.

Read More: Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till July 1

Earlier, on March 20, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had challenged bail granted to the PML-N leader in the Supreme Court (SC), stating that the bail plea of the PML-N stalwart was not admissible.

The trial of the reference will be affected due to observations of the high court in Hamza Shehbaz’s bail plea, the plea states. The anti-graft watchdog body pleaded with the court to reject the bail awarded to Hamza Shehbaz.

In the month of February, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Read More: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Comments

comments