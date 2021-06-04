ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bail petition of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Aminud Din Khan, dismissed the petition after Shah’s counsel told the court that he wants to withdraw it.

He stated that his client would approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek bail on the ground of delay in conclusion of trial and hardship.

The SC bench instructed the SHC to decide the bail petition to be filed by Khursheed Shah within a month.

As per the NAB, Justice Tariq said its investigation against the accused is underway and a supplementary reference will be filed in the case. The supplementary reference means the accused would be indicted again and his trial would begin afresh, he added.

Conducting trial afresh after the lapse of two years means the accused would surely get bail from the high court on the point of hardship, the SC judge remarked, adding it appears that the corruption watchdog does all this in collusion with accused and these measures of the bureau are meant to benefit them.

