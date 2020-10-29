Supreme Court Bar Association annual elections underway

ISLAMABAD: Annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) got underway on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In the annual elections, around 3177 lawyers from across Pakistan to vote for their favourite candidate on three posts, that of the president, vice president and the secretary.

Advocate Latif Afridi of Asma Jahangir group is contesting with Advocate Sattar Khan of Hamid Khan group for the president slot.

For the three coveted posts, a total of seven contenders will contest in the elections whose unofficial results will be expected to come out later the same day.

Vice president post will be contested over by three contenders according to the charts, whose results, too, will be expected today.

However, the final and official results will be announced next week by Nov 4.

The Chairman Election Committee of SCBA issued details last month of the elections according to a press release to that effect.

Read more: Sindh Govt establishes DMC in Karachi’s Keamari district

Comments

comments