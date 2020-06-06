Supreme Court to hear coronavirus, Faez Isa case from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue hearing a suo moto case pertaining to coronavirus pandemic and a larger bench hearing into a presidential reference against apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa from Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

The details emerged after the cause list and roster of sitting for the principal seat of the apex court in Islamabad was issued today.

Seven benches of the Supreme Court will be hearing the petitions. The bench number one will comprise of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali.

The second bench will comprise of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Amin-ud-din Khan and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench will be made up of judges including Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will be part of the fourth bench while Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will be in the fifth bench.

The bench six of the apex court will comprise of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah while the last and the seventh bench will include Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The top court will be hearing the suo moto case into coronavirus pandemic on Monday while hearing of a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa will also commence from the same day.

The apex court will also be hearing a case pertaining to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) from Tuesday while a hearing against the release of Col (retd) Inam ur Raheem will also take place on the same day.

