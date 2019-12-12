Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shabbar Zaidi says SC has accepted FBR’s contention about collection of CVT

Supreme Court CVT Collection

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday said that the Supreme Court (SC) has accepted the contention of FBR about collection of ‘Capital Value Tax (CVT), ARY News reported.

Apprising about SC decision about acceptance of CVT collection, Shabbar Zaidi in a tweet, said that the CVT is collectible where property is transferred by a company and added that it is collectible in all transfers, not limited to those undertaken by Registrar of Properties.

Last week, Shabbar Zaidi had said that Federal Board of Revenue released refunds worth Rs5.5 billion under the fully automated faster system.

Read more: 17 percent more taxes collected in 2019 from previous year: FBR chairman

The FBR chairman in a tweet had said the most important change in paradigm is that such refunds have been issued under fully automated, impersonal, harassment and corruption-free system.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

China to provide more opportunities for Pakistani goods to access its market

Pakistan

Asad Umar lauds ADB’s support in diverse fields

Business

Russia offers revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

Business

ADB plans to invest $2 billion in energy sector over next three years


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close