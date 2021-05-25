SC issues notice to Shahbaz Sharif over govt’s plea against abroad travel  

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on a plea from the federal government, challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to allow him to travel abroad, ARY NEWS reported.

The apex court while hearing a plea filed by the federal government directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) to submit the entire record of the case regarding the filing of the petition from Shahbaz Sharif and details into its immediate hearing.

In his remarks during today’s proceedings, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked if there was a medical emergency that led to an immediate hearing into the case.

To this, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that previously Shahbaz’s bail plea on medical grounds was rejected and there is no such record that he had a medical emergency.

“Even the Lahore court did not hear the government’s argument and gave a one-sided decision besides also directing to implement it,” the attorney general said.

When the apex court judge asked if a person released on bail is barred from traveling abroad, the attorney general while negating it asked if a person could go directly from jail to the airport.

Read More: LHC grants one-time permission to Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds

Khalid Jawed Khan said that Shahbaz Sharif conveyed to the LHC that his name is on the blacklist, however, if the federal government’s reply was considered during the proceeding then they would have shared a factual position in this regard.

“His name is currently present on ECL,” he said during the Supreme Court proceedings.

Comments

comments