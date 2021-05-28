ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued on Friday a notice to the Punjab Advocate General on a contempt petition against the provincial government over alleged non-implementation of its March 25 order to restore the local government institutions in the province.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the chief secretary for failing to implement the SC order. The court also issued a notice to the chief secretary to submit his response to the petition by next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that the March 25 order was not being implemented despite the fact that the authorities concerned were informed about it the day the top court passed it. He lamented that local government representatives were not even being allowed to enter their offices.

The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was passed by the provincial legislature in May 2019.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, terming section three of the Local Bodies Act in contradiction of the constitution, ordered to restore the local government system in Punjab.

It is noteworthy that the Punjab government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the restoration of the local bodies system in the province.

The chief secretary Punjab filed a review petition asking the apex court to reconsider its March 25 decision to restore the local bodies system in the province on the basis of previous delimitations.

