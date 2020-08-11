ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over unannounced power cuts in Karachi, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to conduct an audit of the city’s sole power distributor K-Electric, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed a bench hearing cases at the apex court’s Karachi registry, took the power company to task over prolonged load shedding and electrocution deaths.

As the hearing went underway, the CJP expressed displeasure over prolonged power cuts and ordered to put the name of K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monis Alvi on Exit Control List (ECL).

The apex court also ordered to register FIR of electrocution deaths in the port city against K-Electric officials.

“From now on, the case of electrocution deaths in the mega-city will be registered against K-Electric officials,” the CJP remarked.

“You don’t have right for power cuts in the city,” Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan tells K-Electric CEO and asked to overcome electricity shortage.

At which, K-Electric CEO told the apex court that they don’t have the right to set up a power plant on their own.

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said that K-Electric did not have any fuel storage facility nor they have an agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan States Oil (PSO).

CEO K-Electric during the hearing claimed that the power company has ended 73 per cent load shedding in the city.

At which, the CJP reprimanded CEO K-Electric and remarked that his area facing power cuts on a daily basis.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till Thursday.

On July 29, the Nepra had taken “serious notice” of electrocution deaths during recent rains in Karachi and invited citizens to report such incidents to the regulatory body.

