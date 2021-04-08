Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has ordered the demolition of residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Shara-e-Quaideen, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shara-e-Faisal and Shara-e-Quaideen.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed a hearing on the petitions against the encroachments in the city at Karachi Registry.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP asked the Karachi commissioner about the residential project.

The building has not been constructed on any nullah as per Sindh Building Control Authority, the commissioner replied.

The advocate general said that one side of the building is illegal and that would be demolished.

Read more: Anti-Encroachment affected crowd gathers outside Karachi’s SC registry

Holding the SBCA is responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi, CJP Gulzar remarked there is no vacant land in PECHS. Where did this land come from?

The SBCA DG said that this land was spotted after the re-allotment f the road.

To this, the top judge remarked: “So does this mean that you would sell this land? What have you been doing? You will even allot Supreme Court building and CM House if you could.”

The court said we are canceling the lease of the plot and directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish Nasla Tower.

