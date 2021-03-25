Supreme Court stays re-polling in Daska NA-75

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted on Thursday a stay order against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding re-election on a vacant National Assembly seat (NA-75) in Punjab’s Daska.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, restrained the election commission from holding re-polling in the constituency on April 10. The court instructed the ECP not to put the entire electoral process on hold and but just delay re-polling.

Also Read: ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election for April 10

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to order re-polling at all polling stations in NA-75. The petition was moved by PTI candidate from Daska Ali Asjad Malhi.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered a re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

Also Read: Election Commission orders re-election in NA-75 Daska

Moreover, the ECP had also ordered suspension of the relevant deputy commissioner, district police officer (DPO), assistant commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

Comments

comments