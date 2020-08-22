Residents in Surjani Town remain stranded inside their homes due to flood-like situation

KARACHI: The latest spell of rain in Karachi have submerged many areas of metropolis, damaging houses and vehicles in low lying areas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Surjani Town is one the worst hit-area of the city after rain where more than 170mm rain was reported. People in Surjani Town’s Sector 4-B are trapped inside their houses as the authorities failed to drain out the rain water.

People of the area are facing problems after rainwater entered their houses. The authorities have failed to make any arrangements to drain out rainwater from the area to provide relief to the masses.

On Friday, the downpour in Karachi and other parts of the provinces claimed seven lives including four killed by lightning strikes in Tharparker’s Mithi and Chachro and one in Thatta.

Karachiites faced extreme difficulties after roads and streets turned into rivers after the latest spell of monsoon downpour started penetrating in various parts of Sindh as well.

According to the Met office, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh till Monday. Under the influence of this system, rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi till Monday.

