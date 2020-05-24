Survivor of PK-8303 crash, Muhammad Zubair discharged from Hospital

KARACHI: Spokesman Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab announced that one of the two survivors of the unfortunate PIA PK-8303 flight crash, Muhammad Zubair has been discharged from the hospital, ARY News reported.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Wahab said that the patient was admitted to the Civil Hospital Burns Unit on May 22, the day of the crash and after spending two days at the healthcare facility has been allowed to return home.

The tweet read: “Mohd Zubair, one of the two survivors of PIA Plane crash has been discharged from the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital Karachi. Some good news for Eid ul Fitr 2020.”

Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masood and Muhammad Zubair, of ill-fated PK-8303 are the only two fortunate survivors of the air crash that claimed 97 lives.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in his twitter message yesterday after meeting Muhammad Zubair said: “He has 31 percent body burns and will recover soon with the grace of God”.

Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masood, the other survivor of the tragic mishap is still at a medical facility but out of danger and making quick recovery.

