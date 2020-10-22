KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin a process from Friday (today) to provide compensation of upto Rs 10 million to the survivors and families of the victims of the ill-fated PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi days before Eid ul Fitr this year, ARY NEWS reported.

The compensation would be provided to all those families who have provided the PIA with succession-related documents. “In the first phase, five people will be given compensation money,” the sources having information on the matter revealed.

They said that among the five, two of them are the survivors of the plane crash incident including Muhammad Zubair and Zafar Masood, who would also receive an amount of Rs 10 million.

The PIA had already bear the expense of the medical treatment of Muhammad Zubair.

Other than these two, the three families of the plane crash victims would also get the money on Friday.

According to the PIA spokesman, they have already provided Rs 1 million to the families of the victims before and the remaining amount to the families would be provided after they would provide succession certificates to the airline authorities.

“We have applied claims with the insurance company on behalf of the families of all those victims, who had provided their succession related documents,” the spokesman said adding that they had reminded the victims repeatedly to fulfill all formalities to apply for the claim from the insurance company.

He further said that most of the families have yet to submit the documents to the PIA, causing a delay in the process to provide the compensation amount to the families of the victims.

