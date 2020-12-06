Suspect arrested in Faisalabad minor maid torture case gets bail
FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad court on Sunday granted post-arrest bail to a suspect in a case related to torture of a minor maid in the city’s Eden Valley housing scheme.
Duty Judge Zulifqar Ahmed approved the bail plea of Rana Munir subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.
Madina Town police had registered an FIR against the suspect and a woman on charges of beating the minor after footage of the torture being inflicted on the maid identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.
Subsequently, the suspect, Munir, was arrested and the girl handed over to her parents.
The footage showed a teenager, his mother and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children.
The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).