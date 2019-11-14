Suspect in Karachi minor rape case arrested

KARACHI- Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in a district central area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A complaint was lodged with Ajmer Nagri police station from the parents of the eight-year-old girl. They alleged a person identified as Bashir for allegedly raping their daughter.

According to the police, he was able to flee from the Ajmer Nagri neighbourhood, where the criminal activity took place, as soon as the incident was reported to the police.

However, authorities continued their search for the alleged rapist and succeeded in arresting him on Thursday afternoon.

The accused was shifted to the police station for further investigations as the parents also reached to register a formal complaint with the authorities.

On July 15, police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the rape of a girl in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

The police relayed the suspect was arrested during a raid in Korangi area. His samples have been collected for DNA tests.

A girl was allegedly raped at her apartment within the limits of Darakshan police station and then left unconscious and naked at the Seaview beach in the wee hours of Sunday.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 376/337/380/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against suspects.

