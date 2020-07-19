Three suspects held for raping, filming children in Skardu

SKARDU: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended three suspects for allegedly raping and blackmailing two children in Skardu, a city of Gilgit Baltistan region, ARY NEWS reported.

The father of the victims said that the accused filmed the sexual assault and were blackmailing the children for the past six months.

“We have recovered the obscene videos from the possession of the accused,” the police said as they registered a sexual abuse case and formed a joint interrogation team (JIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

Cases pertaining to sexual abuse of children have popped up from different parts of the country despite strict punishments and child safety mechanisms being devised by the incumbent government through the Zainab alert bill.

Two days back, police arrested a retired teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at his tuition centre in Thari Mirwah city in Khairpur.

Thari Mirwah police registered an FIR against Sarrang Shar on the complaint of the victim’s father after videos and pictures emerged on social media showing the accused allegedly raping the student. He had gone into hiding after the registration of the case against him.

However, he was arrested today and turned over to Thari Mirwah police station.

The tutor along with his associates was allegedly involved in serial rapes of students and child pornography.

The incident has triggered an uproar on social media with citizens holding protest demonstrations to press the police to immediately arrest the culprit and ensure that he is brought to book for the heinous act.

