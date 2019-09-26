Nine suspects arrested during Rangers’ raids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least nine suspected criminals have been arrested during separate raids carried out by Rangers personnel in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The raids were conducted in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Docks, Maripur, Mochko and Baldia Town, Rangers spokesperson said.

The arrested persons are involved in different cases of street crimes and dacoity, whereas, the security officials also recovered illegal arms and ammunition, stolen items and narcotics during the raids.

The detainees were later handed over to police for legal action, the spokesperson added.

In previous development, the Police and Rangers in a joint operation in various areas of Malir arrested eighteen suspects earlier in the day.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, a joint operation of the police and Rangers was launched after a tip-off about the presence of suspected persons in the locality.

The law enforcement personnel searched houses and checked the credentials of the over 300 people. The SSP further said that 18 suspects were also taken into the custody, during the operation.

Earlier on September 24, three suspected criminals were taken into custody during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects, identified as Ayub Ali and Salimullah alias Jadu, were arrested during a raid on a tip-off in Awami Colony. The suspects were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

Comments

comments