‘Two more suspects arrested over rape-murder of Chaman boy’

CHAMAN: Assistant Commissioner Chaman on Sunday announced the arrest of two more suspects in the alleged murder of a boy after being raped in the border area of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

“Both the suspects have been shifted to the prison for further interrogation,” he said adding that eight suspects were released after an investigation by Levies authorities found they had no role in the incident.

On October 09, the medical report of the body of an eight-year-old boy who was found dead in Chaman has confirmed that he was strangled to death after being subjected to sexual abuse.

The assistant commissioner of the town said a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against unknown culprits. The body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in the Mazai Adda area.

He was shifted to a nearby medical health facility for an autopsy. His body was later handed over to his family after completion of the medical examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that rape cases have been reported from parts of the country frequently and a similar incident was reported on the same day, that is Friday after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Chilas town of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 29 in Chilas and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The victim’s family has demanded police to arrest the suspect involved in the rape of a 16-year-old boy.

