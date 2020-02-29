Two suspects in MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder case arrested

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the assassination of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari in Nauhehro Feroze, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Nauhehro Feroze and apprehended the alleged killers of the PPP’s member provincial assembly (MPA).

The suspects were identified as Waqar and Akhtar Khokhar.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam felicitated the SSP Nauhehro Feroze and his team for the arrests and directed him to ensure transparent and impartial investigation of the case.

Earlier on February 15, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shehnaz Ansari had been shot dead in Noshero Feroz over a property dispute.

According to police, the PPP leader had been shifted to NawabShah hospital in an injured condition where she had taken her last breath.

The police had said that she had been attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

