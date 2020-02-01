Suspended sea breeze subsides cold wave in Karachi

KARACHI: The minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 10.5 degree Celsius on Saturday, while maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 – 27 ºCelsius, the met office said.

The intensity of the cold wave has subsided and mercury moving upward due to suspension of the sea breeze blowing towards the city.

Karachi will experience dry weather with cool night in coming 24 hours. The humidity will remain between 60-70 % in the morning and 25-35 % in evening.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain/drizzle is expected in Northeast Punjab and Kashmir during morning hours.

In Punjab mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts on Saturday. However, light rain or drizzle is expected in Lahore and Gujranwala during morning hours.

Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat in Balochistann Chitral, Malamjabba, Dir, Swat, Kalam and Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan will expecience very cold weather today.

Moreover, light rain or drizzle is expected in districts of Kashmir during morning hours.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country in last 24 hours. However rain reported at a few places in Murree and Kashmir.

Today’s lowest minimum temperature recorded at Skardu -19°Celsius, Astor -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Bagrote -10°C, Parachinar, Gupis -09°Celsius, Hunza -08°C, Malamjabba and Kalat -06°Celsius.

