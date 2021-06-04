WATCH: Man drives SUV onto Golf Course while following GPS

A man drove his SUV onto a golf course and became stuck on the sixth hole saying that it happened while he was following his GPS app.

The incident occurred in the US state of Washington and the Newton police said that officers rushed to the sixth hole of the Brae Burn County Club golf course Wednesday on a report of an SUV stuck in the grass.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The driver told police he had dropped some friends off at 2 a.m. and was following his Waze GPS, which led him onto the golf course. The man told police the darkness caused him to take a turn too wide and become stuck.

Police said the man did not appear to be intoxicated and is not facing any charges. The SUV was removed from its lodging and the golf course was determined to be undamaged.

Read More: WATCH: Plane gets stuck under highway bridge

“I think the moral of the story is, if you’re using one of these GPS apps, just keep your eyes on the road, your eyes won’t lie to you,” Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker said.

Comments

comments