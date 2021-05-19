Swat teenager shooting TikTok video ‘accidentally’ kills himself

Web Analytics
SWAT: Another teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Swat district while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Swat, KPK, where a teenage boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok.

The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

In a similar incident reported on May 10, the 10-year-old boy died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hafizabad, Punjab.

According to rescue sources, the parents termed the incident as an accident and refused to take legal action and the hospital administration handed over the body to them after due process.

