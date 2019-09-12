KARACHI: The Member of Provincial Assembly of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Abdul Rasheed, on Thursday announced that a camp has been established for an indefinite period for getting due rights of the people of Lyari Town, ARY News reported.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, while talking to journalists, expressed outrage over the inactivity and negligence of the Sindh authorities, saying that he has established a protest camp for an indefinite period for the rights of Lyari people until their demands were fulfilled.

While giving a deadline to the high authorities, the provincial legislator announced to hold a sit-in outside the Sindh’s Chief Minister House if the issues of Lyari were not resolved within a week.

“I am ready to face anyone who would stop me from getting the rights of Lyari. 15 union committees are drowned into sewerage water but no action is being taken to end the miseries of the locals.”

He said that it is necessary to completely get rid of corrupt rulers but not to only impose Article 149 (4) by the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial lawmaker established a protest camp at Mirza Adam Khan Road of Lyari in order to protest against the negligence of higher authorities in resolving the issues being faced by the local residents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government is expected to play its constitutional role to revive the city of lights to its former exuberance with a proposal to invoke Article 149 (4) of the constitution.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem earlier on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

“Finally the time has come to impose Article 149 (4) and 140 of the constitution in the Karachi for the immediate resolution of its issues, said law minister while talking to ARY News exclusively.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to arrive in Karachi on September 14 (Saturday) on a daylong visit.

Sources relayed the prime minister will get a detailed briefing on issues facing the port city during his visit.

