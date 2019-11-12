Syed Ali Geelani pens letter of gratitude to PM Imran Khan, Pakistan

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their whole-hearted support to the Kashmir cause and sacrifices for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the APHC Chairman also appreciated the way Prime Minister spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in favor of the Kashmiri people and against the Indian decision to illegally change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that India’s attempt to force this illegal decision on the people has seen a widespread curfew in the region.

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gund area of the district.

Earlier, the troops had martyred two youth in Bandipore district, taking the toll to four in the past forty-eight hours.

Military lock down and restrictions continue on 100th consecutive day today in occupied Kashmir following the August 5 Indian illegal decision to abrogate the special status of the held valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced.

